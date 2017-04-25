Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it

-
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while a soldier filmed it.
Jail records show 23-year-old Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that warrants say she and the soldier took the dog to a wooded area where Rollins shot the dog at close range. The dog was buried in a shallow grave.
The newspaper reports the soldier was also charged with cruelty to animals.
Court documents said Rollins received a medical retirement from the military.
Court documents said Rollins received a medical retirement from the military.

A sheriff's office spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email asking which military branch Rollins served in and whether the two have lawyers.