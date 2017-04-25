Man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Lantana man has been charged with Manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man at Sugar Daddy's adult club Friday.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Paul Senat in connection with the shooting.

PBSO says the victim, Darryl Rudolph, was shot from an adjacent room when a coworker was moving a firearm off a shelf at the club.

Rudolph was at the club repairing items when he was shot.

PBSO says the shooting was not intentional.

Darryl Rudolph is the father of Florida State football star Travis Rudolph.

 

