Man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting

-
Wednesday, April 26 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-26 04:18:33 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-26 04:18:33 GMT
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House. More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:37:35 GMT
Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:37:35 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-04-25 15:13:30 GMT
Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:15 AM EDT2017-04-25 15:15:53 GMT
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-04-25 14:14:48 GMT
Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-04-25 14:18:23 GMT
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey. More >>
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-04-25 13:23:03 GMT
Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-04-25 14:05:37 GMT
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Lantana man has been charged with Manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man at Sugar Daddy's adult club Friday.
Detectives arrested 36-year-old Paul Senat in connection with the shooting.
PBSO says the victim, Darryl Rudolph, was shot from an adjacent room when a coworker was moving a firearm off a shelf at the club.
Rudolph was at the club repairing items when he was shot.
PBSO says the shooting was not intentional.
Darryl Rudolph is the father of Florida State football star Travis Rudolph.
Scripps Only Content 2017