President George W. Bush to visit Vero Beach

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Chad Leonard's family owns the Vero Beach Book Center. He said he's looking forward to President George W. Bush's visit on Wednesday. "It's just a great event and we are just so excited about it."

Leonard says workers are ready for the visit. In less than 24 hours, the former president will be in their shop to sign copies of his latest book, Portraits of Courage.

"For us, it's a great honor to have the president here for all of the staff at the bookstore and we are excited and we feel so honored that we have been chosen to host the president," said L.

The bookstore is a staple in the Vero Beach community for more than 40 years.

"We have a great reputation in terms of planning, promoting and executing top notch memorable successful events. So that relationship with the publisher has gone a long way towards granting us an opportunity of hosting George W. Bush tomorrow," said publicist Cynthia Callander.

Though the years they've hosted celebrities, from famous chefs to astronauts. Workers can now add former President Bush to that list. "We've had big crowds in our store before. For example Buzz Aldrin was here last year around this time and we've had Bobby Orr," said Leonard.

"We are just working hard to make sure that it's a really good experience for everybody especially for the President himself."

You had to buy a wristband to go to the book signing, which is sold out. Security will also be tight.

Visitors will not be able to bring items into the bookstore during the book signing. Only their wristband and a receipt from the purchase.





