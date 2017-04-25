Jupiter Lighthouse to close for restoration

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Story Video: Click here

In less than a week, it’s lights out at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and they’ll be out for the month of May.

The towering lighthouse is South Florida’s oldest landmark and precious to so many. But to keep it proud and shining bright, delicate restoration must be done.



The Jupiter Lighthouse lens is so rare it’s irreplaceable.



“It's made up of almost 300 prisms and made in France,” explained Jamie Stuve, the CEO of the Jupiter Lighthouse & Museum. “There's no longer any way to replicate them.”



The roof is critical to protecting that lens. “The last thing you want in any historic building let alone a Civil War era building is to have holes in the roof,” said Stuve.



She explained that’s why restoration work is critical before hurricane season starts in June. “Although we keep it in mint condition, a little bit of water can really do a lot of damage,” added Stuve.



In September, we first reported on plans to make the much-needed repairs to the cast iron roof. Rust on the deck plates and paint bubbling is what makes the lighthouse vulnerable during a storm. “Once you get water in a masonry building, a building made of bricks, that water gets distorted and routed to all kinds of nooks and crannies,” explained Stuve.



A team of lighthouse experts will also add a handrail in the watch room leading to the gallery, and paint the top of the tower



That special paint arrived from Germany Tuesday.

The cost of restoration for the lighthouse is at least $152,000. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society says it needs about another $30,000 more to pay the restoration in full.

For more information about how you can donate, visit this website.

Although the Lighthouse will be closed next month, the grounds will be open. You can also check out a new exhibit about lighthouse keepers called Keeping the Light at Jupiter Inlet: Adventures in the Lives of Lighthouse Keepers. It dates back to the 1850s.