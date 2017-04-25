PBCSD working to improve high school grad rates

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

A few local high schools are once again near the top of the list of the best high schools in Florida.



Suncoast community high ranks 9th and Dreyfoos School of the Arts came in 10th on the U.S. News and World Report's annual ranking of the best high schools in the state.

“We're so excited, this has happened numerous times,” says Dr. David Christiansen, Deputy Superintendent of Palm Beach County Schools. “Top ten in the state is just a tremendous honor.”

Even with that high praise, not every school in the county is making the grade, according to the study.

While the graduation rates and college readiness rates at Suncoast and Dreyfoos are at or near perfect, other schools in the district fall short.

“Our mission is a world class education,” Dr. Christiansen says.

Dr. Christiansen says that's what the district's 5 year strategic plan, put into place this school year, is all about.

One goal - make sure the students are ready for high school by focusing on the building blocks: elementary and middle school.

“The minute they come in to the high school...we're clear on what their needs are and we have individual plans for each student.”

Dr. Christiansen says the hope is to have graduation rates at 90% or higher in the county over the next few years.

Another goal: teach skills that go beyond academics.

“This is not only about how you do on a test. This is about how you look people in the eye, shake their hand - some soft skills that go a long way in life.”

One thing that could harm that progress - a looming teacher shortage.

The district says it's aware of that and is now making a push for so called 'non-traditional' candidates.

That includes everyone from doctors to lawyers to engineers - anyone who has a passion for teaching.

Here’s info on some upcoming job fairs: