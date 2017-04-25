House fire leaves 3 displaced in Wellington - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

House fire leaves 3 displaced in Wellington

Three adults are displaced following a townhouse fire in Wellington Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of Polo Drive East.

Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and extinguished. 

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the adults displaced by the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.