Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 11-year-old boy. 

Chase Emmanuel Davis was last seen at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ficus Tree Drive and San Castle Boulevard and has not been seen or heard from since.

Chase is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and white shirt with blue wording. 

Due to Chase's age and unknown whereabouts, PBSO considers him to be a missing and possibly endangered child.

Anyone who should come into contact with Chase Emanuel Davis is urged to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.   

