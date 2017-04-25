Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old boy

-
Wednesday, April 26 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-04-26 04:07:30 GMT
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House. More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:37:35 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-04-25 15:13:30 GMT
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-04-25 14:14:48 GMT
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey. More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-04-25 13:23:03 GMT
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 11-year-old boy.
Chase Emmanuel Davis was last seen at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ficus Tree Drive and San Castle Boulevard and has not been seen or heard from since.
Chase is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and white shirt with blue wording.
Due to Chase's age and unknown whereabouts, PBSO considers him to be a missing and possibly endangered child.
Anyone who should come into contact with Chase Emanuel Davis is urged to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.