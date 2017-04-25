Lawmakers agree to pay for Lake O reservoir - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawmakers agree to pay for Lake O reservoir

Historic action was taken Tuesday to try to avoid a future algae crisis on the Treasure Coast.

The Florida House and Senate agreed to pay for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to curb future lake discharges to the east and west. 

The plan is the brainchild of Senate President and Republican Joe Negron. 

The proposal would deepen a reservoir already planned on 14 thousand acres of state state-owned land. 

The House still needs to pass the bill, but observers sat that is likely. 

The ultimate cost of the project, which wouldn't start for several years, is 1.5 billion dollars. 

