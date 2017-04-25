Lawmakers agree to pay for Lake O reservoir

-
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House. More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.
Historic action was taken Tuesday to try to avoid a future algae crisis on the Treasure Coast.
The Florida House and Senate agreed to pay for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to curb future lake discharges to the east and west.
The plan is the brainchild of Senate President and Republican Joe Negron.
The proposal would deepen a reservoir already planned on 14 thousand acres of state state-owned land.
The House still needs to pass the bill, but observers sat that is likely.
The ultimate cost of the project, which wouldn't start for several years, is 1.5 billion dollars. Scripps Only Content 2017