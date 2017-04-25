Missing WPB woman found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing WPB woman found safe

UPDATE: Deputies say Esther Alatorre was found safe. 

EARLIER STORY:

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 77-year-old West Palm Beach woman. 

Esther Alatorre was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Worthington Road and has not been seen or heard from since. 

Esther suffers from Alzheimer's. 

Anyone who should come in contact with Esther is urged to contact PBSO at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

 

