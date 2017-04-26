Police seek vandals who broke PSL home window - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police seek vandals who broke PSL home window

Port St. Lucie police is seeking the public's help in locating two people they say vandalized a home in Port St. Lucie. 

Officials say two people used concrete bricks to break the windows of a home on Stander Avenue. 

According to police, this is the third suspicious incident at the home. In the first incident, police believe on of the women rang the doorbell and ran off. In the second, police saw a suspicious car parked in the driveway. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Port St. Lucie Police Department. 

