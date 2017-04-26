Man dies, suspect arrested in Riviera shooting

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

Story Video: Click here

A 26-year-old man who was injured in a double shooting late Monday night has died from his injuries, and a suspect has been charged.

According to a written statement from spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown, the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of West 9th St. just before midnight April 24.

Police said a 22-year-old man, identified as Devone Robinson of West Palm Beach, walked into the hospital where the victim, Ojey Meeks, 26, was being treated.

Robinson claimed to have been injured in the same incident and has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted armed robbery.

Investigators believe Meeks was lured to 1041 West 9th St. to be robbed by Robinson and another person of interest.

Officers said the robbery was connected to a drug transaction.

While Meeks sat in his vehicle, the person of interest entered the apartment.

Police said Robinson shot Meeks during the attempted armed robbery. Meeks returned fire, striking Robinson.

Meeks was transported to a hospital by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue where he later died at the hospital.

Robinson was transported by private car to the hospital where he was treated and released. He then returned to the scene of the shooting.

Officers identified Robinson as the shooter and two other persons of interest that were involved in the robbery and drug transaction.

Police said additional charges and arrests are anticipated. Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.