Low-income adults to receive free dental service

For the third year in a row, the organizers of Free Dentistry Day are offering free services to those in need.

On Wednesday, dentists will treat adults, 18 and older, at the Palm Beach State College Dental Health building located on the Lake Worth campus at 4200 Congress Ave.

Adults who need, but cannot afford, fillings or extractions only will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and should be at the site before the doors open at 6 a.m. Treatment will begin at 8 a.m. A total of 50 patients will be seen.

The treatment will be limited to fillings and extractions. Advanced dental work like crowns and bridges will not be performed at this time.  Also, there will be no dental cleanings or comprehensive exams.

No appointments will be taken, but for additional information, call 561-868-3747.

