Low-income adults to receive free dental service

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

For the third year in a row, the organizers of Free Dentistry Day are offering free services to those in need.

On Wednesday, dentists will treat adults, 18 and older, at the Palm Beach State College Dental Health building located on the Lake Worth campus at 4200 Congress Ave.

Adults who need, but cannot afford, fillings or extractions only will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and should be at the site before the doors open at 6 a.m. Treatment will begin at 8 a.m. A total of 50 patients will be seen.



The treatment will be limited to fillings and extractions. Advanced dental work like crowns and bridges will not be performed at this time. Also, there will be no dental cleanings or comprehensive exams.

No appointments will be taken, but for additional information, call 561-868-3747.