Chipotle payment system hacked

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle said Tuesday their payment system was hacked.

The company released a statement that said card transactions used at restaurants from March 24, 2017 through April 18, 2017 might be impacted.

Officials said because their investigation is ongoing, complete findings are not available and it is too early to provide further details on the investigation.

They said they anticipate providing more details to any affected customers as they get further clarity about the specific timeframes and restaurant locations that may have been affected.

Consumers who used a card at Chipotle should closely monitor their payment card statements. If anyone sees an unauthorized charge, they should immediately notify the bank that issued the card.

