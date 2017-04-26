Chipotle payment system hacked - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chipotle payment system hacked

Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle said Tuesday their payment system was hacked.

The company released a statement that said card transactions used at restaurants from March 24, 2017 through April 18, 2017 might be impacted.   

Officials said because their investigation is ongoing, complete findings are not available and it is too early to provide further details on the investigation.

They said they anticipate providing more details to any affected customers as they get further clarity about the specific timeframes and restaurant locations that may have been affected. 

Consumers who used a card at Chipotle should closely monitor their payment card statements. If anyone sees an unauthorized charge, they should immediately notify the bank that issued the card.

