'Cash Me Ousside' teen expected in court today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Cash Me Ousside' teen expected in court today

The "Cash Me Ousside" teen is expected to be in a Palm Beach County courtroom Wednesday.

Danielle Bregoli faces several juvenile charges, including theft and filing a false police report.

The judge could set a trial date during the hearing.

Bregoli became famous after several appearances on the Dr. Phil television show.

 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.