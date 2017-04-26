Boy, 13, killed in Wellington dirt bike crash

Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might... More >> Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
Posted: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.
Story Video: Click here
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is dead after a weekend dirt bike crash in Palm Beach County.
The Palm Beach Post reported that the crash occurred Sunday afternoon.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded, and Jonathan Gonzalez was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The teen's mother says the boy was on the back of a dirt bike with a friend near their Wellington home when they crashed into a canal.
The condition of the friend wasn't known. The crash remains under investigation.
GoFundMe account has been set up for the family