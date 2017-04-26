Boy, 13, killed in Wellington dirt bike crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boy, 13, killed in Wellington dirt bike crash



WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is dead after a weekend dirt bike crash in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded, and Jonathan Gonzalez was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

 

The teen's mother says the boy was on the back of a dirt bike with a friend near their Wellington home when they crashed into a canal.

The condition of the friend wasn't known. The crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family

