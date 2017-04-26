One-year anniversary of Tricia Todd's murder

Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might... More >> Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT 2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT 2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT 2017-04-25 15:13:30 GMT Updated: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:15 AM EDT 2017-04-25 15:15:53 GMT The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:14 AM EDT 2017-04-25 14:14:48 GMT Updated: Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:18 AM EDT 2017-04-25 14:18:23 GMT
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.
More >>
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.
More >>
STUART, Fla. - Wednesday marks the somber one-year anniversary of the murder of Martin County mother Tricia Todd.
Todd's ex-husband, Steven Williams, is currently serving a
. 35-year prison sentence for killing her
It was an all-out search for the Hobe Sound mother when she went missing one year ago.
Martin County detectives called her disappearance suspicious and said Williams was the last person to see her alive.
Deputies found her body in a preserve about a month later, after Williams led them to it as part of a plea deal. He also confessed to the murder.
The community honored Tricia Todd's memory at a memorial service last June. No word yet if anything is planned to mark this day.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.