One-year anniversary of Tricia Todd's murder

One-year anniversary of Tricia Todd's murder

STUART, Fla. - Wednesday marks the somber one-year anniversary of the murder of Martin County mother Tricia Todd.

Todd's ex-husband, Steven Williams, is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence for killing her.

It was an all-out search for the Hobe Sound mother when she went missing one year ago.

Martin County detectives called her disappearance suspicious and said Williams was the last person to see her alive.

Deputies found her body in a preserve about a month later, after Williams led them to it as part of a plea deal. He also confessed to the murder.

The community honored Tricia Todd's memory at a memorial service last June. No word yet if anything is planned to mark this day.

