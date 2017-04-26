Meteor caught on camera in Florida Keys - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Meteor caught on camera in Florida Keys

picture by MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Stargazers got a show in the Florida Keys Tuesday night when many spotted a meteor.

The meteor was captured on the dash camera of a Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy while he was patrolling in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key.

Storm Team FOX Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle says the meteor would fall under a specific class of meteors called fireballs.

According to the American Meteor Society, "A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus in the morning or evening sky. A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.