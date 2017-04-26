Meteor caught on camera in Florida Keys

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
Stargazers got a show in the Florida Keys Tuesday night when many spotted a meteor.
The meteor was captured on the dash camera of a Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy while he was patrolling in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key.
Storm Team FOX Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle says the meteor would fall under a specific class of meteors called fireballs.
According to the American Meteor Society, "A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus in the morning or evening sky. A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation."
