Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Law enforcement officers from over 300 Florida agencies participated in the state-wide torch run to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Florida on Wednesday.

Each year, over 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1500-mile relay through 67 counties in Florida.

The torch run began at the end of March and will culminate at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games in May.

