FSU star's dad killed by AK-47 at adult club

FSU star's dad killed by AK-47 at adult club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Lantana man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man at Sugar Daddy's adult club Friday.

 

Paul Senat, 36, was arrested in connection to the shooting. According to state business records and coworkers, he is also a part owner of Sugar D's in West Palm Beach.

Detectives said Senat was moving an AK-47 off a shelf on Friday when the gun accidentally went off striking Darryl Rudolph who was in an adjacent room making repairs.

"He was in the office and Paul was in the liquor room from what I was told and it's two separate rooms, you can't see there's a door in the way and a big wall," said Shawn Khan, bar manager at the club. 

Rudolph died Saturday from the gunshot to the back/neck area. PBSO says the shooting was not intentional. Khan described Darryl and Paul as friends.

'That's someone he considers his family and the whole thing is just messed up," said Khan. 

Khan describes Paul as a man dedicated to his businesses. A state database shows he owns several businesses including a tax return preparation business in Lake Worth. 

"A lot of people look up to him too," said Khan.

Khan said everyone loved Darryl. His co-workers say he always talked about his star athlete son, Florida State football player Travis Rudolph. 

"I just can't believe something like this would even happen. The whole process of it, is just mind-blowing," added Khan. 

Bond for Senat was set at $35,000 at a hearing Wednesday morning. He was ordered to stay away from Sugar D's.

