State attorney hopeful about new sober home laws

State attorney hopeful about new sober home laws

GREENACRES, Fla. -- Regulations of the sober home industry could be in place as early as next week.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told attendees at a Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County event Wednesday he’s confident legislators will pass new laws.

Aronberg created a sober homes task force last year to come up with recommendations.

The proposed legislation forces the state to license recovery residences and cracks down on patient brokering.

Aronberg will travel to Tallahassee next week to personally lobby the House and Senate to pass the laws.

