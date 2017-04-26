Police: DNA leads to suspected molester's arrest

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

A man suspected of breaking into a Boynton Beach home and assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2015 has been tracked down and arrested, Boynton Beach police say.

The alleged victim reported the crime September 23, 2015. She said a man with a knife broke into the residence, intended to rob it and ended up molesting her. She said during the encounter she struggled and thought she scratched him a few times.

After police arrived, investigators collected DNA evidence.

Results were later sent to a database to see if there was a match.

Several months later police said that they learned the DNA matched Frank Williams, an alias for Miguel Guzman.

In late 2016, police eventually found Guzman and obtained his DNA through a search warrant.

In April 2017 police said that they learned the sample from Guzman and the DNA recovered at the scene of the home invasion were a match.

The U.S. Marshal's South Florida Fugitive Task Force arrested Guzman Tuesday.

Police have charged him with burglary while armed and lewd or lascivious battery on a person under 16-years-old. He's being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail.