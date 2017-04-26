Police: DNA leads to suspected molester's arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: DNA leads to suspected molester's arrest

A man suspected of breaking into a Boynton Beach home and assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2015 has been tracked down and arrested, Boynton Beach police say.

The alleged victim reported the crime September 23, 2015. She said a man with a knife broke into the residence, intended to rob it and ended up molesting her. She said during the encounter she struggled and thought she scratched him a few times.

After police arrived, investigators collected DNA evidence.

Results were later sent to a database to see if there was a match.

Several months later police said that they learned the DNA matched Frank Williams, an alias for Miguel Guzman.

In late 2016, police eventually found Guzman and obtained his DNA through a search warrant.

In April 2017 police said that they learned the sample from Guzman and the DNA recovered at the scene of the home invasion were a match.

The U.S. Marshal's South Florida Fugitive Task Force arrested Guzman Tuesday.

Police have charged him with burglary while armed and lewd or lascivious battery on a person under 16-years-old. He's being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.