Police: DNA leads to suspected molester's arrest

A man suspected of breaking into a Boynton Beach home and assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2015 has been tracked down and arrested, Boynton Beach police say.
The alleged victim reported the crime September 23, 2015. She said a man with a knife broke into the residence, intended to rob it and ended up molesting her. She said during the encounter she struggled and thought she scratched him a few times.
After police arrived, investigators collected DNA evidence.
Results were later sent to a database to see if there was a match.
Several months later police said that they learned the DNA matched Frank Williams, an alias for Miguel Guzman.
In late 2016, police eventually found Guzman and obtained his DNA through a search warrant.
In April 2017 police said that they learned the sample from Guzman and the DNA recovered at the scene of the home invasion were a match.
The U.S. Marshal's South Florida Fugitive Task Force arrested Guzman Tuesday.
Police have charged him with burglary while armed and lewd or lascivious battery on a person under 16-years-old. He's being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail.