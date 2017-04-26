Fisherman gets competition from hungry alligator

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...More >>
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.More >>
A couple were fishing off 45th Street and Haverhill Road in Palm Beach County on Monday, April 24, 2017 and had some competition from a hungry alligator.
A woman recording her boyfriend fishing says she was "freaking out" once she saw the alligator swimming towards them. Her boyfriend told her everything was fine and that the gator was likely more scared of them than they were of it.
When her boyfriend got a big bass on the line, the gator attempted to seize the opportunity and grab the fish as it was being reeled in.
The gator missed grabbing the fish in the water, so it followed the fish up onto land.
Once the fisherman unhooked his catch, he tossed it to the alligator, who made quick work of the meal.
The woman recording the video said, "We are aware that you are not supposed to feed alligators, but in this moment I didn't feel that there was a choice."