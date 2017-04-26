FCC chief lays out attack on 'net neutrality' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FCC chief lays out attack on 'net neutrality'

picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK

NEW YORK (AP) -- The head of the country's telecommunications regulator says there will be a vote in May on ditching Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that keep telecoms from favoring some sites and apps.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a Wednesday speech that he wants to ditch the legal basis for the net neutrality rules that regulated internet service as a utility, like phone service. He also wants to eliminate the FCC's broad powers to monitor Verizon, AT&T and Comcast for bad behavior.

He is seeking input on how to change rules barring broadband providers from blocking and slowing down websites and from charging internet companies for a "fast lane" to customers.

These proposals are expected to set off a long fight in Washington.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.