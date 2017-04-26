FCC chief lays out attack on 'net neutrality'

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

NEW YORK (AP) -- The head of the country's telecommunications regulator says there will be a vote in May on ditching Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that keep telecoms from favoring some sites and apps.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a Wednesday speech that he wants to ditch the legal basis for the net neutrality rules that regulated internet service as a utility, like phone service. He also wants to eliminate the FCC's broad powers to monitor Verizon, AT&T and Comcast for bad behavior.

He is seeking input on how to change rules barring broadband providers from blocking and slowing down websites and from charging internet companies for a "fast lane" to customers.

These proposals are expected to set off a long fight in Washington.

