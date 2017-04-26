Lots of humpback whales dying off Atlantic coast - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lots of humpback whales dying off Atlantic coast

picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK

PORT MAHON, Del. (AP) -- Federal officials say humpback whales have been dying in unusually large numbers along the Atlantic Coast.

The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2ow4S5j) that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Fisheries declared it an "unusual mortality event," which is called when higher-than-normal numbers of marine mammals die for unknown reasons. An agency spokeswoman says details will be provided Thursday.

Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute Executive Director Suzanne Thurman says a decomposing whale washed into shallow water in the Delaware Bay recently, but weather is hampering efforts to study it. Thurman says it apparently was a juvenile humpback. If confirmed, it would be the fourth stranded in Delaware waters in a year, an unusually high number.

Four have stranded off Virginia and there was a stranding last fall off Long Island.

---

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.