The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

PORT MAHON, Del. (AP) -- Federal officials say humpback whales have been dying in unusually large numbers along the Atlantic Coast.

The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2ow4S5j) that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Fisheries declared it an "unusual mortality event," which is called when higher-than-normal numbers of marine mammals die for unknown reasons. An agency spokeswoman says details will be provided Thursday.

Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute Executive Director Suzanne Thurman says a decomposing whale washed into shallow water in the Delaware Bay recently, but weather is hampering efforts to study it. Thurman says it apparently was a juvenile humpback. If confirmed, it would be the fourth stranded in Delaware waters in a year, an unusually high number.

Four have stranded off Virginia and there was a stranding last fall off Long Island.

