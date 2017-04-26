Missing 6-year-old boy with autism located - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing 6-year-old boy with autism located

UPDATE: Police have located a missing West Palm Beach boy with autism.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The West Palm Beach police department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 6-year-old Jacob Powell.

He was last seen near his Caribbean Villas apartment in West Palm Beach at 2:49 p.m. today.

Jacob has autism. He was last seen wearing a white multicolored tan and blue shirt with dark blue on the back of the shirt, white shorts, and one blue Croc shoe. He is described as black with a medium complexion, standing about 4' tall and weighing 35 lbs.

If you see Jacob, please call police.

