Missing 6-year-old boy with autism located

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
UPDATE: Police have located a missing West Palm Beach boy with autism.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The West Palm Beach police department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 6-year-old Jacob Powell.
He was last seen near his Caribbean Villas apartment in West Palm Beach at 2:49 p.m. today.
Jacob has autism. He was last seen wearing a white multicolored tan and blue shirt with dark blue on the back of the shirt, white shorts, and one blue Croc shoe. He is described as black with a medium complexion, standing about 4' tall and weighing 35 lbs.