Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg optimistic for new sober home laws

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

GREENACRES, Fla. -- Regulations of the sober home industry could be in place as early as next week.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told attendees at a Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County event Wednesday he’s confident legislators will pass new laws.

Aronberg created a sober homes task force last year to come up with recommendations.

The proposed legislation forces the state to license recovery residences and cracks down on patient brokering.

Aronberg will travel to Tallahassee next week to personally lobby lawmakers.

A few hours after Aronberg spoke House members unanimously voted to pass a bill strengthening the state's role in prosecuting criminal and regulatory violations concerning sober homes.

Republican Rep. Bill Hager said on Wednesday that his proposed legislation (HB 807) would help stop key problems at substance abuse treatment centers, including fraudulent marketing, patient brokering and incentives to relapse. Under the bill, sober home operators who allow fraudulent marketing or run the facility without a license would face charges punishable by up to five years in prison.



The House bill now heads to the Florida Senate, where a companion bill awaits.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

