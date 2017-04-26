Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg optimistic for ne - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg optimistic for new sober home laws

GREENACRES, Fla. -- Regulations of the sober home industry could be in place as early as next week.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told attendees at a Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County event Wednesday he’s confident legislators will pass new laws.

Aronberg created a sober homes task force last year to come up with recommendations.

The proposed legislation forces the state to license recovery residences and cracks down on patient brokering.

Aronberg will travel to Tallahassee next week to personally lobby lawmakers.

A few hours after Aronberg spoke House members unanimously voted to pass a bill strengthening the state's role in prosecuting criminal and regulatory violations concerning sober homes.

Republican Rep. Bill Hager said on Wednesday that his proposed legislation (HB 807) would help stop key problems at substance abuse treatment centers, including fraudulent marketing, patient brokering and incentives to relapse. Under the bill, sober home operators who allow fraudulent marketing or run the facility without a license would face charges punishable by up to five years in prison.
 
The House bill now heads to the Florida Senate, where a companion bill awaits.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.