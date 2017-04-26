Sushi Rock restaurant owner carjacked in Boca Raton, police say - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sushi Rock restaurant owner carjacked in Boca Raton, police say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two men carjacked the owner of a Boca Raton restaurant Monday, according to police.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. the men approached the owner of Sushi Rock outside of his business as he was talking to another person.

One put a gun to his head and told him not to move as he stole his iPhone, wallet and credit cards, police said.

They got in his 2008 BMW X5 and sped west on Yamato Road.

The vehicle was later found in Pompano Beach, according to police.

Investigators described the suspects as two black males, both between 18-20 years old, wearing all black with short hair.

If you have any information about this case you are urged to call Detective Tim Kurdys at (561) 338-1377 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

