Sushi Rock restaurant owner carjacked in Boca Raton, police say

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two men carjacked the owner of a Boca Raton restaurant Monday, according to police.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. the men approached the owner of Sushi Rock outside of his business as he was talking to another person.

One put a gun to his head and told him not to move as he stole his iPhone, wallet and credit cards, police said.

They got in his 2008 BMW X5 and sped west on Yamato Road.

The vehicle was later found in Pompano Beach, according to police.

Investigators described the suspects as two black males, both between 18-20 years old, wearing all black with short hair.

If you have any information about this case you are urged to call Detective Tim Kurdys at (561) 338-1377 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

