Denim jeans hung to support sex assault victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Denim jeans hung to support sex assault victims

Sexual assault survivors are urging other victims to speak out.

Demin jeans were hung along a fence on Australian Ave at the Sexual Assault Response Team center in West Palm Beach for Denim Day.

Denim Day is part of a national movement dedicated to supporting victims of sexual assault.

The day was inspired by Italian female parliamentarians wearing jeans on the steps of the Supreme Court following the overturning of a lower court's rape conviction in 1999.

