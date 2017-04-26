PBSO honors hundreds of volunteer deputies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO honors hundreds of volunteer deputies

911 is the number you dial when you're in trouble and need help immediately.

But did you know nearly two thousand volunteer deputies that make that possible do their job without receiving any pay?

They are members of the volunteer unit at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and today the county honored volunteer deputies that have done remarkable jobs during the last year.

Michael Gauger, Chief Deputy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said, "They do it for absolutely no pay. They do it for pride and their communities. They do it for themselves to keep busy."

Erik Fahnoe, Director of Volunteers, says, "The volunteer unit encompasses almost 2,000 people. It's a great, great thing to happen to Palm Beach County. We are the eyes and ears of law enforcement and we take really good care of everything out there."

PBSO honored more than 1,900 volunteer deputies. Some received awards for the amount of hours they spent on the streets, while others were recognized for specific actions that lead to saving someone's life.

