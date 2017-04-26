PBSO honors hundreds of volunteer deputies

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

911 is the number you dial when you're in trouble and need help immediately.

But did you know nearly two thousand volunteer deputies that make that possible do their job without receiving any pay?

They are members of the volunteer unit at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and today the county honored volunteer deputies that have done remarkable jobs during the last year.

Michael Gauger, Chief Deputy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said, "They do it for absolutely no pay. They do it for pride and their communities. They do it for themselves to keep busy."

Erik Fahnoe, Director of Volunteers, says, "The volunteer unit encompasses almost 2,000 people. It's a great, great thing to happen to Palm Beach County. We are the eyes and ears of law enforcement and we take really good care of everything out there."

PBSO honored more than 1,900 volunteer deputies. Some received awards for the amount of hours they spent on the streets, while others were recognized for specific actions that lead to saving someone's life.