Martin deputies net suspected boat motor thieves

Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT 2017-04-27 03:49:12 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT 2017-04-27 03:49:12 GMT
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might... More >> Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT 2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT 2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT 2017-04-25 15:13:30 GMT Updated: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:15 AM EDT 2017-04-25 15:15:53 GMT The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
More >>
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three Miami-Dade men after deputies said they caught the men in the act of stealing boat motors.
Deputies were patrolling storage units with their air unit when they spotted three people trying to take the motor off a boat. Deputies said the men tried to run when they saw the chopper but were then caught.
They were identified as 26-year old Javoris Wynter of Miami, 41-year old Terone Watson of Goulds, Florida, and 42-year old Roberto Rodriguez of Homestead.
All three are charged with grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and burglary charges.
All have criminal histories, according to the sheriff's office.
Scripps Only Content 2017