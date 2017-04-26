Martin deputies net suspected boat motor thieves - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin deputies net suspected boat motor thieves

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three Miami-Dade men after deputies said they caught the men in the act of stealing boat motors.

Deputies were patrolling storage units with their air unit when they spotted three people trying to take the motor off a boat.

Deputies said the men tried to run when they saw the chopper but were then caught.

They were identified as 26-year old Javoris Wynter of Miami, 41-year old Terone Watson of Goulds, Florida, and 42-year old Roberto Rodriguez of Homestead.

All three are charged with grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and burglary charges.

All have criminal histories, according to the sheriff's office.

