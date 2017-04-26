Martin deputies net suspected boat motor thieves

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three Miami-Dade men after deputies said they caught the men in the act of stealing boat motors.



Deputies were patrolling storage units with their air unit when they spotted three people trying to take the motor off a boat.



Deputies said the men tried to run when they saw the chopper but were then caught.

They were identified as 26-year old Javoris Wynter of Miami, 41-year old Terone Watson of Goulds, Florida, and 42-year old Roberto Rodriguez of Homestead.



All three are charged with grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and burglary charges.

All have criminal histories, according to the sheriff's office.