Author donates 30,000 books to PBC middle school

Bestselling author James Patterson surprised students at Congress Middle School when he told them, “I make more money than Lebron James.”

Patterson was there as part of his donation of nearly 30,000 books to middle school students in Palm Beach County.

“He’s a big reader,” Patterson said, adding that James makes sure that his children read.

All sixth graders will receive Patterson’s “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” and seventh graders in the school district will receive “Maximum Ride: The Angle Experiment.” 

Patterson’s donation comes just weeks before schools dismiss for summer vacation.

"If they don't read, if they don't do some work over the summer, they slide. They slide half a year," said Patterson.
 

