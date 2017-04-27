Former Stuart Mayor Eula Clarke charge dropped - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Former Stuart Mayor Eula Clarke charge dropped

Story Video: Click here

The Estate Ethics Commission says former Stuart Mayor Eula Clarke did not break the law when she allegedly used the word 'pig' in front of a police officer. 

Earlier this year, the police union filed an ethics complaint against Clarke. The complaint was dismissed Wednesday because officials say Clarke did not gain some sort of benefit when she made those comments.

Clarke has since apologized and stepped down from her post as mayor. She remains in the City Commission. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.