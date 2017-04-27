Author James Patterson visits PB County students

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Bestselling author James Patterson surprised students at Congress Middle School when he told them, “I make more money than Lebron James.”

Patterson was there as part of his donation of nearly 30,000 books to middle school students in Palm Beach County.

“He’s a big reader,” Patterson said, adding that James makes sure that his children read.

All sixth graders will receive Patterson’s “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” and seventh graders in the school district will receive “Maximum Ride: The Angle Experiment.”

Patterson’s donation comes just weeks before schools dismiss for summer vacation.

"If they don't read, if they don't do some work over the summer, they slide. They slide half a year," said Patterson.



