Subculture Coffee returning to Delray Beach

Subculture Coffee is making its return to Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. 

The new shop will be on the corner of Swinton and Atlantic Avenue, where Nature's Way Cafe once operated. 

On March, Subculture Coffee lost an eviction lawsuit filed by its landlord and closed quickly. 

The new space is expected to open at the end of May. 

