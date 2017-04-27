Fire damages Palm Springs home, kills 2 cats - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire damages Palm Springs home, kills 2 cats

Two cats died when a home caught fire Wednesday morning in Palm Springs.

The fire occurred on Woodland Road near Purdy Lane at 8:30 a.m.

 

Two family cats were killed before crews could put out the flames.

Neighboring apartments had to be ventilated after they were filled with carbon monoxide, but no other units were damaged.
 

