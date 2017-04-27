Former lawyer of teen 'doctor' faces charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Former lawyer of teen 'doctor' faces charges

A former lawyer for the teen accused of posing as a doctor now faces charges himself.

West Palm Beach criminal defense attorney Andrew Stine is accused of kicking a bicyclist in a road rage incident on Nov. 6, 2016 near the intersection Pratt Whitney Road and Harlena Drive in Loxahatchee.

 

The bicyclist said Stine threw a punch then kicked him in the knee after he criticized Stine for rolling through a stop sign. 

Stine used to represent Malachi Love-Robinson, who is currently in jail in Virginia.

Love-Robinson pleaded guilty last month to forging documents and faking information to get credit. He still faces charges in Florida for posing as a doctor.
 

