Former St. Lucie deputy in court regarding bond

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

A former St. Lucie County deputy, who is accused of sexual battery while on the job, will be back in court Thursday in an effort to lower his bond.

Evan Cramer was arrested in January. On Thursday, former St. Lucie County deputy will be in court to ask a judge will consider a request to lower his $1.5 million bond.

The sheriff's office fired Cramer after a woman said he made her perform a sex act in exchange for not taking her to jail.

Since January, the sheriff's office tacked on several more charges for Cramer, including kidnapping and drugs.

Now, he is also facing three more counts of sexual battery after another potential victim came forward following his initial arrest.

Cramer's bond hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.