Police investigate cars stolen at Delray Hyundai - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigate cars stolen at Delray Hyundai

Story Video: Click here

Delray Beach police are investigating an overnight burglary at a Hyundai dealership located on NE Sixth Avenue and Federal Highway.

Owner Kevin O’Neill says at least five cars were stolen overnight.  He says this is the second time in six months that they have been targeted by burglars.

 

He says the thieves broke-in through a side door of his business.

O’Neill, who owns the dealership with his brother, said the thieves ransacked the building in an effort to find money and car keys.

Ultimately they did find keys, and O'Neill estimates they stole a few cars and then rammed through the gate.

The dealer said they don't have any surveillance cameras or an alarm system.

O'Neill said the thieves cut the power to the building and even broke into another one of their offices on Federal Highway.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.