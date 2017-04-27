Police investigate cars stolen at Delray Hyundai

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Delray Beach police are investigating an overnight burglary at a Hyundai dealership located on NE Sixth Avenue and Federal Highway.

Owner Kevin O’Neill says at least five cars were stolen overnight. He says this is the second time in six months that they have been targeted by burglars.

He says the thieves broke-in through a side door of his business.

O’Neill, who owns the dealership with his brother, said the thieves ransacked the building in an effort to find money and car keys.

Ultimately they did find keys, and O'Neill estimates they stole a few cars and then rammed through the gate.

The dealer said they don't have any surveillance cameras or an alarm system.

O'Neill said the thieves cut the power to the building and even broke into another one of their offices on Federal Highway.