VIDEO: Wellington teen's prom tumble goes viral

Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:31 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:31:06 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:34 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:34:05 GMT
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
More >> Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:08:13 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:08:13 GMT Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself. More >> Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself. More >> Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-04-27 14:39:21 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-04-27 14:39:21 GMT
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might... More >> Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >>
Story Video: Click here
A Palm Beach County High School student’s big prom night got off to a rocky start when her date fell down the stairs.
Jordyn McManus tweeted video of her boyfriend, Austin, slipping down the stairs.
The video has been re-tweeted more than 100,000 times since it was posted on April 23.
reported that both teens are from Wellington and were attending the Dreyfoos School of the Arts prom Saturday night. The Palm Beach Post
Jordyn's mom posted a follow up video of the couple spoofing their original fail showing Jordyn helping Austin, ever so gently, down the stairs before heading off to prom.
Courtesy CNN Newsource Scripps Only Content 2017