VIDEO: Wellington teen's prom tumble goes viral

A Palm Beach County High School student’s big prom night got off to a rocky start when her date fell down the stairs.

Jordyn McManus tweeted video of her boyfriend, Austin, slipping down the stairs.  

The video has been re-tweeted more than 100,000 times since it was posted on April 23.

The Palm Beach Post reported that both teens are from Wellington and were attending the Dreyfoos School of the Arts prom Saturday night. 

Jordyn's mom posted a follow up video of the couple spoofing their original fail showing Jordyn helping Austin, ever so gently, down the stairs before heading off to prom.

