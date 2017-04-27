VIDEO: Wellington teen's prom tumble goes viral

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United to offer bumped flyers up to $10,000 after video flap

A Palm Beach County High School student’s big prom night got off to a rocky start when her date fell down the stairs.

Jordyn McManus tweeted video of her boyfriend, Austin, slipping down the stairs.

The video has been re-tweeted more than 100,000 times since it was posted on April 23.

The Palm Beach Post reported that both teens are from Wellington and were attending the Dreyfoos School of the Arts prom Saturday night.

Jordyn's mom posted a follow up video of the couple spoofing their original fail showing Jordyn helping Austin, ever so gently, down the stairs before heading off to prom.

