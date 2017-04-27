Hearing rescheduled for former St. Lucie deputy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hearing rescheduled for former St. Lucie deputy

A court hearing for a former St. Lucie County deputy, who is accused of sexual battery while on the job, was rescheduled Thursday morning.

Evan Cramer was arrested in January.  

Former St. Lucie County deputy wants a judge to consider a request to lower his $1.5 million bond.

The sheriff's office fired Cramer after a woman said he made her perform a sex act in exchange for not taking her to jail.

Since January, the sheriff's office tacked on several more charges for Cramer, including kidnapping and drugs.

Now, he is also facing three more counts of sexual battery after another potential victim came forward following his initial arrest.

It's unclear when the hearing will now be held.

