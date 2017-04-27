Hearing rescheduled for former St. Lucie deputy

Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:31 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:31:06 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:34 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:34:05 GMT
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:08:13 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:08:13 GMT Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
A court hearing for a former St. Lucie County deputy, who is
, was rescheduled Thursday morning. accused of sexual battery while on the job
Evan Cramer was arrested in January.
Former St. Lucie County deputy wants a judge to consider a request to lower his $1.5 million bond.
The sheriff's office fired Cramer after a woman said he made her perform a sex act in exchange for not taking her to jail.
Since January, the sheriff's office tacked on several more charges for Cramer, including kidnapping and drugs.
Now, he is also
after another potential victim came forward following his initial arrest. facing three more counts of sexual battery
It's unclear when the hearing will now be held.
