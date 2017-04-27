Police, ATF raid Port St. Lucie home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police, ATF raid Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Police raided a Lake Charles home in Port St. Lucie Thursday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with Port St. Lucie police served a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of SW Munjack Circle.

Police said they found heroin, crack cocaine and other drugs as well as rifles and shotguns.

Law enforcement was seen carrying what appeared to be evidence from the home and boxes from vehicles parked in the driveway.

The residence, which is north of Crosstown Parkway and east of I-95, is in a gated community.

A view from Chopper 5 showed damage to windows in the home.

Police said two people are in custody. It's unclear if they have been charged.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

