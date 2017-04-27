Police, ATF raid Port St. Lucie home

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United to offer bumped flyers up to $10,000 after video flap

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Police raided a Lake Charles home in Port St. Lucie Thursday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with Port St. Lucie police served a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of SW Munjack Circle.

Police said they found heroin, crack cocaine and other drugs as well as rifles and shotguns.

Law enforcement was seen carrying what appeared to be evidence from the home and boxes from vehicles parked in the driveway.

The residence, which is north of Crosstown Parkway and east of I-95, is in a gated community.

A view from Chopper 5 showed damage to windows in the home.

Police said two people are in custody. It's unclear if they have been charged.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

