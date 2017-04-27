Pet of the Week Potter

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cutie. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tucker. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toffee. She's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Andy. He's a 6-year-old domestic medium-hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cassidy. She's a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Potter. He's a 10-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Potter:

Gorgeous, Magnificent, Stupendous! There aren't enough words in the dictionary to describe me. If you want to fall in love, then you must meet me this very moment and take me home! I'm just one friendly face of fluff and you'll want to bury your head in my soft, wispy coat. I'm a combination of wonder with colors of black, light brown and white. Love Muffins like me don't come around every day. You'll know in an instant what an exceptional, amazing guy I am and what true love really means!

I'm a Fospice pet. Adopt me and all my routine medical care, food, medication and other supplies with be provided by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, free of charge. Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more.

Learn more about Potter here.

Learn more about the Fospice Program here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.