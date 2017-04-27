Free ice cream at Carvel on Thursday!

picture by CARVEL INSTAGRAM
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
If you have sweet tooth this afternoon, head on over to to Carvel for free ice cream!
Carvel is celebrating spring with their annual "Free Cone Day" from 3 p.m to 8 p.m.
Visitors will be treated to a free junior soft ice cream cone filled with their choice of freshly-made vanilla, chocolate or cookie butter.
Carvel has 10 locations in Palm Beach County: West Palm Beach - 5901 South Dixie Hwy., 2076 Haverhill Rd. and 6302 Forest Hill Blvd. Carvel Express at Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee Lake Worth - 6608 Hypoluxo Rd. Jupiter - 6230 West Indiantown Rd. Palm Beach Gardens - 4254 Northlake Blvd. Royal Palm Beach - 11955 Southern Blvd. Boca Raton - 255 Spanish River Blvd. & 9176 Glades Rd.
