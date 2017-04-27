Free ice cream at Carvel on Thursday! - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Free ice cream at Carvel on Thursday!

picture by CARVEL INSTAGRAM picture by CARVEL INSTAGRAM

If you have sweet tooth this afternoon, head on over to to Carvel for free ice cream!

Carvel is celebrating spring with their annual "Free Cone Day" from 3 p.m to 8 p.m.

Visitors will be treated to a free junior soft ice cream cone filled with their choice of freshly-made vanilla, chocolate or cookie butter.

Carvel has 10 locations in Palm Beach County:

  • West Palm Beach
     - 5901 South Dixie Hwy., 2076 Haverhill Rd. and 6302 Forest Hill Blvd.
  • Carvel Express at Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee
  • Lake Worth - 6608 Hypoluxo Rd.
  • Jupiter - 6230 West Indiantown Rd.
  • Palm Beach Gardens - 4254 Northlake Blvd.
  • Royal Palm Beach - 11955 Southern Blvd.
  • Boca Raton - 255 Spanish River Blvd. & 9176 Glades Rd.

