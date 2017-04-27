Two males found fatally shot in Greenacres - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two males found fatally shot in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. - Two males have been shot and killed in a Greenacres park, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in Bowman Park, which is east of Haverhill Road and just north of Lake Worth Road.

Both males were pronounced deceased on scene by Greenacres Fire Rescue, the sheriff's office said.

John I. Leonard High School, LC Swain Middle School, and Greenacres Elementary School were on lockdown as a precaution. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The sheriff's office sent detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene investigators to the scene.

There are no suspects at this time, the sheriff's office said. It urges anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

