Two males found fatally shot in Greenacres

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United to offer bumped flyers up to $10,000 after video flap

GREENACRES, Fla. - Two males have been shot and killed in a Greenacres park, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in Bowman Park, which is east of Haverhill Road and just north of Lake Worth Road.

Both males were pronounced deceased on scene by Greenacres Fire Rescue, the sheriff's office said.

John I. Leonard High School, LC Swain Middle School, and Greenacres Elementary School were on lockdown as a precaution. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The sheriff's office sent detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene investigators to the scene.

There are no suspects at this time, the sheriff's office said. It urges anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

