Unloaded gun found in student's backpack

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - An unloaded gun was found at Lake Worth High School Thursday.

According to a statement sent to parents from the principal, it was discovered during a search for tobacco products on the campus.

The unloaded weapon was taken from a backpack of a female student, the principal said.

School police removed her and the principal said she will not return to campus.

He said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

