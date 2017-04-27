Unloaded gun found in student's backpack

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.More >>
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - An unloaded gun was found at Lake Worth High School Thursday.
According to a statement sent to parents from the principal, it was discovered during a search for tobacco products on the campus.
The unloaded weapon was taken from a backpack of a female student, the principal said.
School police removed her and the principal said she will not return to campus.
He said it appeared to be an isolated incident.
