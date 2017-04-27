Burn ban in Indian River County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Burn ban in Indian River County

A burn ban is now in effect in Indian River County.

Outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service is prohibited, according to Indian River County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service.

That means bonfires, campfires, and the burning of yard debris is not allowed.

If you see any outside burning you are asked to call 9-1-1.

 

