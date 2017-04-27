School uses phone book as teaching tool

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

With an unwrapped book and a big smile, students at St. James Christian Academy couldn’t wait to thumb through the pages in their newest learning tool. Even if some of the Fort Pierce students didn’t know what a phone book is.

NewsChannel 5 asked fifth-grade student Ariana when she last saw a phonebook.

“I’ve never seen one,” she replied.

Dex Media distributes the yellow pages on Florida’s west coast. When a representative found out the school wanted to boost literacy scores, he worked out a way to donate 1,000 phone books.

“Some people may take things for granted,” explained Kevin Bonura. “But children say there’s nothing taken for granted here, they just want to learn.”

The phone book may seem obsolete when you can practically look everything up on your cellphone. But there are several reasons the school wanted to step outside the box and have students look through the yellow pages.

From learning the alphabet to helping with pronunciation. Pastor Donnalyn Khourie said like the list of businesses in the phone book, the ways teachers can incorporate lessons from the yellow pages is endless.

Ariana’s class will create its own businesses, come up with ads and then create a directory, like a phone book, for every business in the class.

Others will compare and contrast the phone book to the internet in an exercise using Venn diagrams.

“I was excited to see that they’re excited about education and making learning fun,” Khourie said.

It gives a new meaning to checking the yellow pages.