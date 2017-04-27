Two found fatally shot in Greenacres ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two found fatally shot in Greenacres ID'd

Two males were found shot and killed in a Greenacres park, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in Bowman Park, which is east of Haverhill Road and just north of Lake Worth Road.

Both males were pronounced deceased on scene by Greenacres Fire Rescue, the sheriff's office said.

Late Thursday afternoon the sheriff's office identified them as Matthew Makarits, 22, of Lake Worth and 21-year-old Marcus Stukes.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard four or five distinct gunshots. She said they were loud and it sounded like someone was banging on her fence outside of her home. She also said she saw one of the victims lying next to a car.

John I. Leonard High School, LC Swain Middle School, and Greenacres Elementary School were on lockdown as a precaution. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The sheriff's office sent detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene investigators to the scene.

"It's sad. It's touching. You know, it's really close to home. I feel for their family. I can only imagine what they're going through,” said Elora Ringer who heard the gunshots.

There are no suspects at this time, the sheriff's office said. It urges anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

 

 

