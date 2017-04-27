Video shows passenger attacking bus driver - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lantana Police are investigating an incident involving a passenger and a bus driver that happened in the Town of Hypoluxo Monday evening.

Video released by Palm Tran shows a man attacking the bus driver and dragging him out of the bus.

"It's very disturbing," says Dwight Mattingly, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1577.

He says the passenger told the driver he didn't have any money before getting angry and attacking the driver.

Lantana Police call this an active investigation.

Mattingly says this is unacceptable behavior no matter what the situation is and they could issue a no trespass on the passenger.

"If he does come on the bus and continues to act in that behavior that's what we will do, we will ban him from the bus," says Mattingly.

Now he's asking the public to always be respectful of the men and women who drive for Palm Tran.

 

