PB Co. School Dist. recruiting teachers

Two upcoming job fairs could help the Palm Beach County School District recruit more teachers.

GladesFest takes place May 11 at the Glades Region Office at 2625 NW 16 St. Belle Glade.

And the Teach Palm Beach Job Fair is May 20 at Park Vista High School in suburban Lake Worth.

Jobs are available in several areas including Special Ed, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, ESOL / Bilingual K-12, Autism Endorsement, Speech Language Pathologists, Reading K-12 and English 6-12 / Language Arts.

